KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Martin Van Buren National Historic Site will be hosting “Family Bonfire Night” on Saturday, October 15. The event is free and open to the public, and will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The festivities will include a bonfire, s’mores, live music performed by Fran & Friends, a story trail in collaboration with the Kinderhook Library, and fireside readings from the Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Guests are invited to bring their own blankets, chairs, or any other bonfire equipment to get cozy and enjoy the night.