Mandatory quarantine rates skyrocket in Columbia County

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Director of Health for Columbia County, Jack Mabb, said in a phone interview Thursday, he had 15 new cases by the time he went to lunch. As of Thursday, the county had 91 active cases with 361 in mandatory quarantine and one new death since Wednesday. The 7-day infection rate according to New York State for Columbia County is 2.4%.

Director Mabb has a staff of 40 that has to handle all the calls and drive-bys to check in on the 369 residents in quarantine throughout the day.

“I have a forty person staff, and you know my early intervention program, my environmental health, my immunization staff, and some of my clerical office people are making phone calls,” said Director Mabb. “We’ve pressed everybody into service.”

The nest mobile testing day in Columbia County is December 1 at the John L. Edwards Primary School in Hudson.

One problem Director Mabb said, is people saying that they are not going to quarantine. Mabb warns there could be a court order telling the person they have to quarantine. One method Mabb said they use is to have the Sheriff’s department drop off the packet, reinforcing how critical it is they quarantine.

“You are getting people who lie about contact that they had with positive people,” Mabb said, “You’re getting people who hide some of their contacts, so they don’t have to turn their friends in so they don’t have to quarantine.”

Mabb worries that his people could do a drive-by to check if a person is at home, have them wave from the window, and as soon as his people drive off, the person in quarantine leaves.