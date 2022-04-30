GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man was taken to the hospital Thursday night after he was hit by a car in Greenport. The incident took place around 8:52 p.m. on Fairview Avenue near Healy Boulevard.

The unnamed victim was hit by a mirror on a passing car, according to officials from the Greenport Fire Department. Columbia County 911 sent Greenport Fire Department and Greenport Rescue Squad to the scene after receiving several reports of the incident.

When first responders arrived, the victim was found lying on the road. Fire Department officials believe the man was crossing Fairview Avenue when he was hit. Good Samaritans who saw the accident were helping the man when crews arrived.

Paramedics treated the victim at the scene before he was taken to Albany Med by ambulance. Fairview Avenue and part of Healy Boulevard were closed to traffic in the area of the crash for a short time.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the case. No arrests have been made as of Saturday morning, and no further details are available at this time. All firefighters were back in service after the incident at 9:13 p.m.