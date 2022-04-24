VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saturday, shortly after 3 p.m., Columbia County 911 dispatched Valatie Volunteer Rescue Squad, Valatie Fire, and Niverville Fire Department for a car accident with possible entrapment. When units arrived on the scene, they found one vehicle that had rolled over with one person trapped inside.

Photos courtesy Valatie Fire Department.

Fire units quickly went into action and removed the patient from the car. They also immediately closed down the road to let first responders easily access the scene.

The patient was evaluated by the rescue squad and taken to the hospital. The New York State Police were on scene investigating the accident, and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was also on scene assisting. The village water department also responded to assess damage to a fire hydrant on the property.

All units were clear and the road reopened before 5 p.m. There has been no update from medical professionals on the well-being of the patient who was rescued from the car.