HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man in Hudson was killed while unloading a dumpster. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

On Monday around 11:20 a.m., the Greenport Rescue Squad was sent to the area of Long Alley for reports that a dumpster had fallen on a man in the area. All available Hudson Police Department responded to the scene and performed lifesaving measures, including CPR without any success. The victim was reportedly an employee of the disposal company and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives spoke to witnesses, and the dumpster allegedly fell on the victim while it was being lowered from a truck. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified of the work accident. More information will be reported when it becomes available.