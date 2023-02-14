GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Greenport man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a vulnerable adult he was employed to take care of and is also facing burglary charges. Dudley Box, 25, was arrested on Friday.

Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a reported assault at the Joslen Commons Apartments in Greenport. Deputies say they also received a report of an unknown male subject allegedly forcing his way into the apartment. The sheriff’s office says the two calls were separate from each other.

Once they arrived, deputies say they quickly found the suspect and detained him. While investigating the reported burglary, deputies say they found the suspect had taken an item from the apartment. The suspect, later identified as Box, was also suspected of allegedly assaulting a vulnerable adult he was employed to take care of before breaking in. The victim of the assault was treated at the scene by Greenport Rescue Squad personnel and was taken to Columbia Memorial Health for minor injuries.

Charges:

Second-degree burglary

Endangering the welfare of an incompetent/physically disabled person

Third-degree assault

Criminal mischief

Petit larceny

Box was taken to the Columbia County Jail after being arraigned. He is held there instead of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. He is set to return to the town of Greenport Court on February 16 at 9:30 a.m.