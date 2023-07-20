HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police say a man shot himself in the leg and then got into an automobile accident on Thursday afternoon. The 31-year-old was located with a gunshot wound to the upper right leg that was bleeding badly.

An off-duty doctor was at the scene and assisted with first aid. The individual was airlifted to the Albany Medical Center for emergency medical treatment.

Witnesses say the individual crashed into a Coarc van three times. The individual then exited his vehicle and dumped a loaded handgun down a sewer drain. Police were able to recover the firearm.

Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hudson City Police Department at (518) 828-3388.