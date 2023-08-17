HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Madison Theatre location in Hudson has announced they will be opening their doors once again after temporarily closing down back in September 2022. The three-screen venue will reopen on August 18.

Guests at the dine-in cinema can order food and beverages from an expansive menu all from the comfort of their seat, and have it delivered as soon as it’s ready. In addition to the menu and classic movie snacks like popcorn, candy and nachos, the theater is also in the process of obtaining its full liquor license, and will offer a menu of craft cocktails, local beer, wines, ciders, and even boozy milkshakes.

“We’re thrilled to be able to reopen this storied theater to the greater Hudson region and are excited to bring a large, state-of-the-art arcade to the venue,” said owner Kevin Parisi. “Choices for dining will include fresh baked flatbread pizzas, chicken tenders, Philly cheesesteak egg rolls, mozzarella sticks, fries, onion pedals, quarter-pound hot dogs, and other great treats to enjoy during the movie.”

The theater will be open every day of the week, with daily matinees. The venue will also host special events.

Madison Theatre Hudson is located at 160 Fairview Avenue in Fairview Plaza. You can view show times and purchase tickets in advance by visiting the theater’s website following the opening.