Local Staples store donates gift bags to CMH

Columbia County

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Hudson Staples store donated 400 individual gift bags to the Columbia Memorial Health emergency department and pediatrics offices.

The gift bags, which included crayons, drawing pencils, folders and hand sanitizer, will be given to children to help provide a more comfortable and positive experience.

“Our priority is community relationships and helping our community in every way we can,” said Teresa Sanders, General Manager of the Hudson/Columbia County Staples. “It’s truly our customers in our community that make us successful.”

