CRARYVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson Valley Academy of Performing Arts will be presenting its annual production of The Nutcracker on Saturday, December 17. The show is slated to run twice, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., at the Taconic Hills Performing Arts Center.

The production features local dancers and actors, with guest artist Shae McGraw dancing the role of the Sugarplum Fairy. A spokesperson for the performing arts academy said, “this is a production the whole family will enjoy as a special celebration of the holiday season.”

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children, and $15 for students or seniors. They can be purchased at the door, or on the HVAPA website.

The Taconic Hills Performing Arts Center is located at 73 County Route 11A, in Craryville. Parking for the event is free.