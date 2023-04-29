WEST LEBANON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lebanon Valley Speedway was scheduled to have its 71st season opener on Saturday, April 29 at 6 p.m. However, that has been cancelled due to overnight rain, wind and cool weather.

According to Lebanon Valley Speedway, the track made the decision Saturday morning to cancel the racing card. The season is now set to start next Saturday, May 6 with a $3,500 to win Modified feature. In addition to the Big Block Modifieds, the Sportsman, Limited Sportsman, Pro Stock, Street Stock and 4-Cylinder classes will be in action.

Racing is set to start at 6 p.m. on the newly scheduled opening day. Lebanon Valley Speedway is located 1746 Route 20 in West Lebanon.