SPENCERTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Driving down the Taconic State Parkway in Columbia County, you may have seen this iconic face staring back at you. Gaea, a sculpture of Mother Earth, is just one of 40 sculptures at the Taconic Sculpture Park.

Roy Kanwit is the artist behind the sculptures. He transformed the lawn of his home into an outdoor art gallery. The self-taught sculptor has been honing his craft for almost 40 years.

The treasure trove of sculptures range in size from 3 inches to twenty feet tall. While the outdoor park is only open weekends from mid-May to mid-October, the sculpture of Gaea can be enjoyed year-round during scenic rides on the Taconic State Parkway.

