Kinderhook to take gym owner to court over opening against executive order

VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Kinderhook plans to take a local fitness club owner to court for opening despite executive orders.

It’s been a week since NEWS10 covered Club Life Health and Fitness Center’s defiant reopening in Valatie. Owner Alex Rosenstrach says he believes he’s taken enough precautions not to wait until the last phase of New York’s reopening plan.

“We’ve kind of got a little tag system in place here where if it’s green, it’s clean. So this means that this machine is available to come use it and enjoy it. When you’re done with it, you’re asked to flip the tag over to red, in which case that notifies us that the machine has been used and needs to be sanitized,” Rosenstrach demonstrates to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

However, the Town of Kinderhook doesn’t agree. A statement by Town Supervisor Patsy Leader confirms Club Life received a cease-and-desist order Wednesday, immediately followed by a court appearance ticket on Thursday.

“As far as I’m concerned, we weren’t even properly served the first step. The first Order to Remedy was addressed to “Club Life Gym” and our name is “Club Life Health and Fitness Center”, so that’s what our legal team is telling us makes it incorrect,” Rosenstrach says.

Code Enforcement Officer Wayne Voss says although such orders usually carry a 20 to 30 day grace period to remedy, that doesn’t appear to apply to enforce executive orders and public health emergencies. He says the executive orders do not establish a period to give violators to comply.

“It’s completely unfair, there’s been no due process afforded to any small business owner,” Rosenstrach says. “The executive orders don’t specify, so you can’t just assume the law. That’s not how this works.

Governor Cuomo says it’s up to local departments and law-enforcement to make sure his executive orders are being followed.

“They’ll have to enforce those rules, both who should be open and who should not be open, as well as those who open, are they in compliance with the conditions of re-opening. That is going to have to be done at the local level, but yes that’s the law,” Cuomo said during a press conference Tuesday.

Voss says his department may resort to citing Club Life for every day they stay open against the order. Supervisor Patsy Leader’s statement goes a step further saying law enforcement will get involved if this keeps up. She quotes the order itself which reads: “In the event of any such violation, any state, county or local police officer authorized to enforce laws within the jurisdiction in which the facility or space is located is authorized to remove any persons from such space or facility.”

The statement goes on to say anyone removed could get hit with a $1000 fine.

“Of course it concerns me, we are already struggling having been shut down for so long and now, to add insult to injury, rub salt in the wound, you’re going to put these heavy fines on us? It’s insane, they are trampling our civil rights. Completely trampling them,” he says.

Rosenstrach says despite all the warnings, he has no intention of closing club life’s doors.

“Of course, I have a business that I need to make sure stays open. We also provide a very essential service, keeping people’s immune systems up — firing on all cylinders — mental health and peace of mind. How many people swear by physical fitness to make them feel better at the end of the day?” he says.

The court appearance ticket is set for June 16.