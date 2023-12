KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Members of the Kinderhook community gathered on Tuesday to celebrate one of their own: former U.S. president Martin Van Buren.

Van Buren was born in Kinderhook in the late 1700s and returned to the town after his term as president. Residents remembered his contributions to the political world and to his native town.

The ceremony at this gravesite in Kinderhook fell on what would have been his 241st birthday.