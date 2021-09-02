Hudson’s universal basic income program launches round 2

Columbia County

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Money

Money (Getty Images)

HUDSON N.Y. (NEWS10) — HudsonUP’s Universal Basic Income (UBI) Pilot Program is adding 50 more participants to receive $500 a month for five years. Twenty-five Hudson residents are already participating in the program.

The new additions will bring that number up to 75. New participants will be chosen through a lottery system weighted for equity by race and gender. The lottery opened on September 1 and runs through September 30. Hudson residents over 18 who make under $39,346 per year can enter.

“The HudsonUP Pilot was launched as an investment in the community,” said Hudson Mayor Kamal Johnson. “I’m extremely excited that this investment will benefit more of our community at a time when people really need a helping hand.”

The lottery form is available online. Residents will be notified if they were selected the first week of October.

“Over the past year, I have witnessed first hand the tremendous impact of the HudsonUP program on participants and their families and can’t wait to include additional Hudson residents in the second cohort,” said Joan Hunt, the director of HudsonUP’s UBI pilot program.

HudsonUP is one of several universal basic income pilot programs in the country and the first in a small city.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

