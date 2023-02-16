HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hudson High School student has been removed after he made an alleged threat against the school, police said.

The Hudson Police Department received several reports Thursday evening that a high school student said he was going to “shoot up the school tomorrow.” While the statement has not been confirmed, police said they will be taking extra measures to ensure students are safe.

The student who made the alleged threat was removed and will not be in school on Friday. An investigation remains ongoing.