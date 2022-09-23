HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Hudson has released a proposal from Kearney Group and Hudson River Housing to construct housing on three scattered sites that promises to be affordably priced for low-and moderate-income households. The city has been working to identify city-owned sites and select developers to put this idea into motion, and construct affordably priced housing on municipal land over the last year.

In 2021, the Common Council adopted the Affordable Housing Development Plan, which outlined the type of housing and level of affordability suitable for development. That winter, the city released a request for qualifications in an attempt to find developers for the project and received 11 responses.

The mayor’s office engaged with all council members, as well as close to 300 members of the public over the past year to receive feedback from the community on housing opinions. This engagement reportedly indicated a “clear and resounding need for more housing that is affordable to people making low-and moderate-incomes.”