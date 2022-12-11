HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson City Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of 200 and 300 blocks of Warren Street in Hudson. The incident happened in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, a Hudson City Police Department sergeant and officer were on foot on the 300 block of Union Street, when they heard multiple gunshots in the area of 3rd Street and Warren Street. Police say they responded immediately and secured the scene. New York State Police and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office also responded and assisted with the investigation.

Detectives collected shell casings along Warren street on the mid-200 block. Police say two bullets struck a parked car and two bullets hit the siding and window of local businesses. Police say there is no evidence of anyone being injured.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hudson Police Detective Division at (518) 828-3388.