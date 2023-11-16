HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating an alleged attempted kidnapping that happened at around noon on Thursday. A white van reportedly approached a 10-year-old child on Harry Howard Avenue near the Crosswinds Apartments.

The driver is described to be in his 30s and speaks Spanish. Police say the van stopped near the child, and the driver told the 10-year-old to get in. The child ran to his 13-year-old sister, who was nearby. The sister told police she saw the van stop but could not hear what the driver said as she was too far away.

Police obtained surveillance footage of the van. The child and family are safe.

Surveillance capture of the suspected vehicle.

This is an ongoing active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hudson Police Department at (518) 828-3388.