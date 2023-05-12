HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson Police Chief L. Edward Moore will retire on May 19, after a 42-year career in law enforcement. He will be succeeded by Lieutenant Mishanda Franklin, both the first woman and first woman of color to accept the position.

“I thank Chief Moore for his service over the past decade,” said Mayor Kamal Johnson. “Through periods of turmoil and a global pandemic, he’s led our force extremely well.”

“As Chief Moore retires from the Hudson Police Department after 10 years of distinguished service to the residents of the City of Hudson, I would like to thank him for his dedication and service,” said Police Commissioner Shane Bower. “He was a mentor to me as an officer and as an equal in my present position. His constant presence in the station and on the streets will be greatly missed. We thank him for the direction he’s provided to the department over the last ten years, maintaining us as a premier law enforcement department.”

“I am honored that I had the opportunity to serve alongside such skilled and professional police officers,” said Chief L. Edward Moore. “Every day they perform their job with integrity, patience, and bravery, and they continue to make our city proud.”

“I want to personally thank Chief Moore for his many years of excellent leadership, mentorship, and friendship,” said Lieutenant Mishanda Franklin. “His training and experience in this field has provided the Department and the City of Hudson with a rare combination of vision, fairness, and understanding which are crucial qualities of an effective leader.”

In a letter to the Common Council dated May 8, Moore noted that he has “full trust and confidence that [Franklin] will complete her duties with the utmost integrity with a passion for the well-being of our citizens and our officers. Many here know that she is a product of this city and can personally attest to her intelligence, integrity, and kindness. All attributes that will serve her well in her new position. She will succeed in making this department better.”

“Lt. Franklin has shown me that she has the toughness, compassion, level-headedness, and open-mindedness to run this agency in this ever-changing climate,” said Commissioner Bower. “She will always think issues through, looking at all sides and avenues to benefit all, not just a few. Chief Franklin has always and will always look out for her fellow officers and treat them as the family they are.”

Lieutenant Franklin is a lifetime resident of Hudson who has served in law enforcement for 20 years. She previously held positions as an officer and sergeant before being promoted to lieutenant in July 2022.

“My experiences in my professional career and personal life allow me to offer a different perspective and I will work diligently in the continued pursuit of excellence in serving this community,” said Lieutenant Franklin. “I am committed to a better future that emphasizes public safety, police accountability, transparency, integrity and trustworthiness. The Hudson Police Department is comprised of an incredible group of members who, in spite of inevitable changes and challenges, protect and serve the City of Hudson with grace. I am proud to be a part of this organization.”

“The future of the Hudson Police Department is in great and capable hands with Mishanda Franklin,” added Mayor Johnson. “This is a new and exciting era of leadership for the Department, and I deeply look forward to working with our new Chief.”

A walking-out ceremony will be held at the Hudson Police Department on May 19 at noon. Lieutenant Franklin’s swearing-in ceremony will follow on May 22 at 9 a.m. Both events are free and open to the public.