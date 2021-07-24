Hudson police arrest suspect during 9 a.m. burglary

Columbia County
Rayon White mugshot (Hudson PD)

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson City Police Department reports the arrest of Rayon A. White, 31, of Hudson after he was allegedly captured while committing burglary.

Just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Columbia County 911 transferred a call to Hudson police. The caller reportedly told police that someone—later identified as White—had broken a window to get inside a residence on Robinson Street. Police said that according to the caller, the man was still inside the house.

Patrol units and detectives immediately responded to the location, where they allegedly caught White inside the house. He was arrested and charged with two felony charges: third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.

