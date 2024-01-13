HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson Police Department announced on Saturday the untimely passing of Senior Sergeant Christopher Filli. The department stated that Senior Sergeant Filli died while on duty on January 12 after suffering a medical emergency.

Filli served the Hudson Police Department faithfully for over 22 years. The department noted his exceptional commitment to duty and selfless service across his career.

The official cause of Filli’s passing is currently unknown and remains under investigation. The Hudson Police Department has asked for the privacy of the Filli family and the members of the HPD to be respected during this difficult time.

Information regarding memorial services will be announced in the coming days. Stay with NEWS10 as this story continues to develop.