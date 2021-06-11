Hudson PD investigating two shootings within 12 hours; unsure if incidents are connected

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Police Chief L. Edward Moore reported on Thursday that the department responded to two different shootings within 12 hours from each other.

On June 9 at 2:39 p.m., Hudson PD received numerous calls of shots fired near North Fifth Street between Columbia Street and Long Alley. Witnesses said they saw a suspect run from the area while carrying a pistol.

Police say the suspect was described as a thin, Black male wearing dark colored jeans, red boxers, and no shirt. He was seen running toward Columbia St.

Detectives found numerous shell casings. They added that the windshield of an unoccupied parked car was struck, and another bullet broke a second floor window of a nearby house on North Fifth Street and lodged in a bedroom wall. Also at the time of the incident, a 57-year-old Chatham man was driving a Ford pickup on North Fifth Street when a bullet just missed him and shattered the rear passenger side window of the truck. He was not injured.

Several men hanging near the D&D Deli were interviewed, but police say they claimed they saw nothing or refused to cooperate when questioned.

On June 10 at 12:01 a.m., Columbia County 911 received a call that there was a man in front of Building 13 at Hudson Terrace Apartments who was having difficulty breathing. When HPD arrived at the apartments, a man was lying on the ground next to a vehicle with an injury to his upper right leg. Police discovered that the man had been shot and he was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital. Ultimately, the victim was transported to Albany Medical Center due to the life threatening injuries.

HPD say numerous people were gathered in the parking lot of the apartments when they arrived, but no information was known about who fired the weapon. Police add that no weapon was located at the scene, and it is possible the gunshot was accidental and/or self-inflicted.

Chief Moore commented that there is not enough evidence to link the two events.

Anyone who has any information regarding with of these two events are encouraged to call Detectives at (518) 828-3388.