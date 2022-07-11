HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson police are investigating after at least two women said they were groped by a man Monday morning. Police said there may be more victims.

The first incident took place around 8:45 a.m. on Allen Street near St. Mary’s Church. A woman said she was confronted by a man wearing red boxers and no shirt. She said he exposed himself to her and then touched and groped her. Responding officers found the man a few minutes later on Union Street grabbing and fondling another woman.

The man was taken into custody and is undergoing a mental health evaluation at Columbia Memorial Hospital. His identity is not being released as he has not been charged with a crime.

Police said, however, they are investigating another, possibly related incident that may have taken place earlier in the morning in the area of Oakwood Boulevard. The culprit is described as a 22-year-old black man. He is 6 feet tall and 180 lbs. with script tattoos under both eyes.

Anyone with information or who may have been victimized is asked to call police at (518) 828-3388.