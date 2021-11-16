Hudson PD: Elderly man rescued after postal carrier concerned he hadn’t picked up mail in days

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An elderly man was rescued from his Hudson residence on November 15 after the Hudson Police Department received a call from the United States Postal Service. One of their postal carriers was concerned that he had not picked up his mail in over three days.

When officers responded to the residence, they knocked on all the windows and doors and got no response. The officers interviewed neighbors and learned that no one had seen the man for days.

Police said the officers entered the house through a window and found the man lying on the living room floor next to the front door. Police said the man was conscious but needed immediate medical attention. Police said it appeared the man was on the floor for a long time before being found.

Police identified the man as 79-year-old Paul Schuman. He was transported to Albany Medical Center for emergency medical treatment. Adult Protective Services and Hudson Code Enforcement are assisting police.

Police said they have been unable to identify any of Schuman’s family members and no contact information was located at his home. If anyone has any information regarding his next of kin, you can contact the Hudson Police Department at (518) 828-3388.