HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson Police Department (HPD) has been awarded a grant of over $120,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The grant will be used to implement protocols to protect children when their parents have been arrested.

“It is an honor for Hudson to receive this award and to see the recommendations from our Police Advisory & Reconciliation Commission become a reality,” said Hudson Mayor Kamal Johnson. “Taking steps to protect children’s mental health in traumatic interactions with police will help in the long-term well-being of our communities.”

Officials said children’s exposure to the arrest of a parent, caregiver, or family member can be particularly psychologically harmful to them and can lead to behavioral and emotional challenges. However, with proper resources and training, law enforcement and community-based organizations can minimize these effects.

“HPD is proud to be recognized as a partner with this grant to serve our community more effectively,” said Hudson Police Commissioner Shane Bower. “We are passionate about building better relationships with Hudson families, especially with our youth. We have confidence that this collaboration will provide officers with training and resources to mitigate risk of exposure and trauma of children during police interactions.”

With this grant, the HPD will consult with Greater Hudson Promise Neighborhood, the Osborne Association, former law enforcement leadership, and other experts with experience implementing child-sensitive arrest policies. The department said they will then be able to adapt and incorporate the Safeguarding Children of Incarcerated Parents Model Policy developed by the International Association of Chiefs of Police into practice.

Officials said the grant will also support the establishment of Hudson as a hub for child-sensitive arrest resources and training for other small and mid-sized law enforcement agencies interested in implementing these policies in their own communities.