HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Hudson is opening a cooling station Wednesday due to extreme heat. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s Wednesday with high humidity.

The cooling station will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Central Firehouse located at 77 North 7th Street.

Cold bottled water, seating and air conditioning will be provided. You are asked to enter through the Washington Street door.