HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – DiQuann Powell, 26, of Hudson was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday. After the verdict was announced, Powell had to be subdued by police as he tried to escape the courtroom.

After five hours of deliberation, a jury convicted Powell of:

Second-degree murder (Felony)

Two counts of first-degree assault (Felonies)

First-degree attempted robbery (Felony)

The convictions stem from the 2017 shooting death of Kevin Whitening, 31, of New York City, and the 2016 assault of Steven Richardson, 38, of Hudson, which happened nine months before the shooting. Columbia County District Attorney Paul Czajka said if Powell’s sentences are served consecutively, he could face up to 50 years to life in state prison with a minimum of 15 years.

Moments after the verdict was read in the courtroom, Powell leaped over his lawyer, Justin deArmas, who was sitting next to him. Powell’s escape was quickly thwarted, though, when a police officer tripped him. He fell to the floor just outside the courtroom and had to be subdued by at least three Hudson City police officers.

The jury arrived at a guilty verdict on the three lesser charges against Powell on Thursday evening. Those three charges surrounded the events that took place in 2016 when Powell tried to rob Steven Richardson in Skyler Court in Hudson of nearly $4,000 in cash on Thanksgiving Day.

Several shots were fired as Powell chased Richardson. Powell reportedly hit Richardson with a revolver several times during the incident as well, which led to Richardson losing his left eye.

Whitening was shot and killed in Hudson during a series of shootings that took place in the summer of 2017. Seven shootings in and around State Street wounded two children and four adults.

The five-month-long shooting spree ended with the death of Whitening. He was shot in the chest on Third Street sometime around 8:40 p.m. on August 22, 2017. He was taken to Columbia Memorial Health, where he later died.

Christian Simmons, of the Bronx, was also charged with Second-Degree Murder in Whitening’s death. His trial is set to begin in August.