HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, a Columbia County Jury convicted Feisal Nzaro, 31, of sexually assaulting two women. Nzaro was found guilty of sexual abuse in the first degree, criminal contempt in the second degree, attempted sexual abuse in the first degree, and forcible touching.

The indictment alleges that Nzaro sexually assaulted two women in August and October 2021. Sentencing is scheduled for October 23.

Nzaro also has pending charges in Hudson City Court. He is accused of following a woman into a single-person bathroom at a Hudson business. He allegedly shut the door behind him, barring her escape. The Hudson Police charged him with unlawful imprisonment, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and harassment.