HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Jamel Brandow, 40, of Hudson, was convicted of sexually abusing two children. A jury found Brandow guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child, rape in the first degree, unlawful imprisonment in the first degree, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the police reports, Brandow was arrested on May 5, 2019. A young girl reported to the police that Brandow had tied her up, raped her, and threatened her. The victim broke free, ran four blocks to her mother’s workplace, and contacted the police.

“The abuse of a child by a person in a position of trust is the worst kind of betrayal,” Deputy Chief ADA Carty said. “The survivors in this case bravely told the truth, despite the terrible trauma they endured. Their strength helped hold their abuser accountable. Survivors should know that the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office is committed to helping them feel safe and their voices heard.”

The jurors reached their verdict after two hours of deliberation. Brandow will be sentenced on September 22 and faces up to twenty-five years to life in prison.