HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Hudson Police Department reports the arrest of Feisal A. Nzaro, 31, of Hudson on Friday. He was charged with two misdemeanors and a violation: second-degree unlawful imprisonment and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree harassment.

Around 3 p.m., a business called the police to report a man threatening a woman. When police responded, the victim said that Nzaro had followed her into a one-person bathroom, closed the door, and wouldn’t let her out when she asked. She did eventually got out unharmed and Hudson City Court granted her an order of protection.

Police arrested Nzaro as they arrived at the scene. They said that he has several criminal charges with pending dates in the city and county court system.

“This person is alleged to victimize a woman in August 2021, then another woman in October 2021, and in November 2021 he was charged with violating the Order of Protection issued to the second victim a month earlier,” said Hudson Police Chief Edward Moore.

Police said that they arrested Nzaro in 2021 for first-degree sexual abuse involving physical contact and forcible compulsion, a felony. He has also been arrested and charged with the misdemeanors forcible touching and second-degree criminal contempt.

Judge Cheryl Roberts arraigned Nzaro released him on his own recognizance. He is next scheduled to appear in court on March 30 at 9 a.m.