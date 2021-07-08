Hudson man charged for driving off with kids after domestic dispute

GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Marcus Mitchell, 38, of Hudson for allegedly driving off with children in his car after a contentious domestic dispute.

A 911 call came in around 3 p.m. on Wednesday reporting a physical domestic dispute on Green Acres Road in Greenport. Arriving on the scene, police encountered a woman who reported having just been involved in a “domestic altercation” with her ex-boyfriend, Mitchell. She said he drove off in a car with four kids—and that two of them were her children.

Police say that during the confrontation, Mitchell broke the woman’s phone. They say their investigation revealed that Mitchell may have gone on a round trip to Kingston in Ulster County.

Ultimately, they spotted him in his vehicle at 10:38 p.m. on County Route 31 near the intersection of State Route 9 and Route 23, Buckley’s Corner’s. They initiated a traffic stop and arrested him without incident.

None of the four children were in the car. Mitchell had a third party drop them off at their homes, and police confirmed that none were harmed.

Police arrested Mitchell at 10:44 p.m. on Wednesday night and charged him with felony third-degree criminal mischief. He was also charged with misdemeanor second-degree unlawful imprisonment and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.