HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson City Police Department arrested a 49-year-old Hudson man Monday on felony drug possession charges. At 10 a.m. officers received a call from a man reporting unauthorized use of his company’s work vehicle.

The man told police a former employee stopped showing up for work, and never returned the car. Shortly after, that vehicle was spotted in the area of Columbia and North 3rd Street.

When patrol officers arrived, they found the ex-worker, Brad Hapeman, on the scene arguing with the owner of the vehicle. Officers discovered Hapeman had an active bench warrant from the Town of Greenport Court for failure to appear on drug possession charges.

Hapeman was placed under arrest, but not before he was searched. Police allegedly found over three grams of crack cocaine on him.

He was remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail predicated on his three previous felony convictions. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Friday, October 14, at 2 p.m.