HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson Jazz Festival will kick off on Thursday night with an opening night party for artist Marine Penvern’s new solo exhibition, “Body & Soul.” The Hudson Jazz festival will go from February 16-19, then again from February 23-36. Tickets for the event can be purchased online.

The event, hosted by the Hudson Hall at the historic Hudson Opera House is located at 327 Warren Street in Hudson. The event’s schedule is as follows-

Weekend One

Weekend Two