HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson Jazz Festival will kick off on Thursday night with an opening night party for artist Marine Penvern’s new solo exhibition, “Body & Soul.” The Hudson Jazz festival will go from February 16-19, then again from February 23-36. Tickets for the event can be purchased online.
The event, hosted by the Hudson Hall at the historic Hudson Opera House is located at 327 Warren Street in Hudson. The event’s schedule is as follows-
Weekend One
- Thursday, February 16 at 7 p.m.
Exhibition Opening – Marine Penvern: Body & Soul
- Friday, February 17 at 7 p.m.
Sarah Elizabeth Charles: SEC & SCOPE
- Saturday, February 18 at 7 p.m.
Marquis Hill: New Gospel Revisited
- Sunday, February 19 at 3 p.m.
Michael Mayo
Weekend Two
- Thursday, February 23 at 7 p.m.
Ulysses Owens Jr. and Generation Y
- Friday, February 24 at 7 p.m.
Lucy Yeghiazaryan and Vanisha Gould: In Her Words
- Saturday, February 25 at 7 p.m.
Aaron Parks & Samantha Rise: Dreaming Home
- Sunday, February 26 at 3 p.m.
Endea Owens & The Cookout