HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For more than five years, Hudson resident John Porreca Jr. has been scaring people of all ages with his elaborate Halloween attraction. It’s a tradition he inherited from a neighbor.

He calls it J’s Fright House and for good reason! The display isn’t for the little ones in your life.

“The eyes wide open from the kids every day that is what does it for me, that’s why I do this,” he said.

In 2019, he had more than 3,000 people stop by his home on October 31.