Hudson driving school offering in-person class

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Phil Abitabile is the Taconic Driving School owner in Hudson and taught his last five-hour pre-licensing course on February 29, right before the lockdown. The New York Department of Health sent Abitabile guidelines on how to prepare for opening up. Abitabile will have his first class in six months on Saturday.

“You will have to call in to reserve a spot for Saturday morning,” Abitabile said Wednesday. “Then come at 7:30, with the exacted amount of cash or a local check. Also, your own black ink pen. That is when we will do the registration.”

Each student will have an assigned seat for the class to help with contact tracing if needed.

Abitabile has room for 23 students in the classroom, instead of the standard 36 students, with the new social distancing rules. There will be a sign-in sheet for contact tracing, and each student will have an assigned seat for the five-hour class.

To register for the Saturdays class, call (518) 828-0142.