HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Due to construction at the Hudson DMV, the office will be closed Tuesday, November 29 through Thursday, December 1. The construction entails the large window behind the counter being replaced.

Holly Tanner of the Columbia County Clerk’s Office and DMV advises the public explaining the staff will not be able to work while the window is being replaced. Tanner states the public can use the drop box 24/7 and that the office will be open on Monday, November 28 and back open on Friday, December 2. The clerk office and records will be open for business all week.