HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson City Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing man. Robert Coons was last seen on July 9 around 10:30 a.m., according to police.

Police say he was last seen at 325 Columbia Street wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Hudson Police at (518) 828-3388.