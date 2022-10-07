HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — City of Hudson Mayor’s Office presents a celebrate of Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2022 with Native musician, storyteller, artist and ceremonial space holder Shawn Stevens. The free celebration will take place on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, October 10, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at Henry Hudson Riverfront Park.

Shawn Stevens, also known as Red Eagle, is a tribal member of the Stockbridge-Munsee band of Mohican Indians, whose ancestral homelands cover the area now known as the Berkshires and Hudson River Valley. Stevens is a culture and language helper, storyteller, artist, craftsman, Indigenous medicine practitioner, ceremonial space holder, and musician, specializing in traditional Native American drums, singing, dance, and flute. He is an ordained minister of the Universal Church of Light and a certified facilitator of White Bison’s Mending Broken Hearts.

This celebration is the first of an upcoming series of events arranged by the Mayor’s office in collaboration with Indigenous historian and decolonial education consultant Heather Breugl that will center on the Native history and prescence of the region during Native American Heritage Month in November. These events follow the unanimous resolutions of the City of Hudson’s Common Council to designate the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and May 5 as the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in the City of Hudson.