HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Connecting two communities, the Hudson-Athens Lighthouse has been a symbol of the region for almost 150 years. While its future is uncertain, a beacon of hope remains as one group works to restore and protect the beloved landmark.

The lighthouse was completed in 1874. To this day, the lighthouse remains an aide to navigation. The U.S. Coast Guard is responsible for maintaining its beacon.

Starting on June 17, scheduled tours of the lighthouse will resume and depart from Hudson Riverfront Park and Athens Riverfront Park. The season will wrap in October. The tour lasts for about 1.5 hours, giving visitors time to explore and go to the top of the beacon to get a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Hudson River.

Held up by 200 underwater wooden pilings, engineers forecast that within five years, the building will likely begin to tilt towards collapse. The Hudson-Athens Lighthouse Preservation Society is on a mission to preserve and restore the lighthouse for a new generation to enjoy. With the roadmap for the future of the lighthouse drawn up, the multi-million dollar plan would be completed in phases.