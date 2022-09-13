HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The second Hudson man wanted in connection with a daytime armed robbery has been arrested, after he turned himself in. Police said Eugene S. Cobbins, 42, helped rob a man on Long Alley on Thursday, September 8.

The alleged crime took place at about 4:45 p.m. Police said Cobbins and his accomplice, Cain Carothers, 22, walked up to a man on the 700 block of Long Alley. One of the suspects allegedly pulled a knife, and said, “I’m gonna kill you.” The two arrestees then reportedly began kicking and punching the victim and stole his glasses, wallet, credit/debit cards, and cell phone.

Greenport Rescue Squad treated the victim for non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Columbia Memorial Health for further treatment and released later on Thursday, September 8.

After the alleged robbery, officers found and arrested Carothers in 7th Street Park. Most of the victim’s property was recovered.

On Saturday, September 10, Hudson City Police arrested Cobbins after he turned himself in to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with first-degree robbery, two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree assault, and petit larceny.

On Sunday, September 11, Cobbins was arraigned at the Claverack Town Court by Judge Brandon. He was remanded to the Columbia County Jail with no bail. He will return to the Hudson City Court on September 13, at 10 a.m.

Carothers is behind bars at Columbia County Jail as well. His next court date is the same as Cobbins’.