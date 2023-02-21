CLERMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A missing vulnerable adult was found in Clermont on Friday by bloodhound Tilly and New York State Police. Police at this time have not released the name of the missing vulnerable adult.

Troopers say that with the help of the Clermont Highway Superintendent and the Tousey Wintery, the last known place the adult had been, they and Tilly set out to find the person. Tilly and troopers located the victim’s trail and began heading into a wooded area. Tilly reportedly worked through a swamp and multiple fields before finding the missing person after a half-hour track. Police say the person was missing for roughly three hours.