Homeowner thanks Stuyvesant Fire for saving flag

Columbia County
Posted: / Updated:
Stuyvesant Fire Company #1 saved flag

Stuyvesant Fire Company #1 saved flag

COLUMBIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On July 7, after assessing storm damages, Stuyvesant Fire Company #1 drove by a flag that was on the ground in front of a resident’s home and attempted to rescue it.

After seeing this Stuyvesant Fire Company’s own Andrew Montie and Stephen McGrath ran to the rescue and picked up the flag. They properly folded the flag and returned it to a safe place in front of the resident’s front door.

The residents were not home at the time and came home to see their flag folded up in front of their door. Having no idea who did this they sent this message:

