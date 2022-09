Luykas Van Alen House (c. 1737) and the Ichabod Crane Schoolhouse (c. 1850) will both be reopening Sunday, September 25

KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a three-year hiatus, the Luykas Van Alen House (1737) and the Ichabod Crane Schoolhouse (1850) will both be reopening Sunday, September 25. Kinderhook history is built into these two sites.

Tours are available for those who are interested. Located at 2589 Route 9H, Kinderhook, N.Y on September 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and free for CCHS members, active military families, and those eighteen or younger.