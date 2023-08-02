Pre-registration for the rabies clinic is encouraged. Pet owners are asked to bring proof of prior rabies vaccine.

GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Department of Health is hosting a rabies clinic on Wednesday, August 9, at the Ghent Highway Garage. The clinic is free but donations are accepted.

Pet owners can bring cats and ferrets between 4 to 5 p.m. Cats and ferrets must be in carriers. Dog owners can visit between 5 and 6 p.m. All dogs must be on a leash.

Please bring proof of prior rabies vaccine with you on the day of the clinic. This will ensure you get a proper expiration date for the animal. Breeders must use their own veterinarians for rabies vaccine. Pre-registration is recommended.