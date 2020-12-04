Health care bus decorated to bring holiday cheer to the isolated

VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The transportation department at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at
Barnwell redecorated a company vehicle to provide a little holiday joy while making daily rounds delivering meals.
The cheerful vehicle is for elderly and disabled individuals struggling with pandemic isolation during the holiday. Many are bereft about not being able to see their family this year.
Individuals who used to participate in adult health care day programs need support, too. Since those programs have been shuttered, many of those individuals have been stuck in their homes since March.
Transportation specialists have a special relationship with the day program registrants they transport. Under normal circumstances, drivers are frequently the first and last person those individuals see, and they miss those connections.
