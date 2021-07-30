HBO casting paid extras for ‘Pretty Little Liars’ reboot in Hudson Valley

Columbia County

Slate from filming a scene in a movie, show, or commercial.

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A casting agency notified NEWS10 that HBO Max is trying to hire extras local to Saugerties, Hudson, and Catskill for filming from late August through early January. The paid background extra work is for “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.”

They are looking for people aged 18 to 35. They’ll pay standard rates—which the casting agency says for SAG-AFTRA union members is $182 per eight hours plus overtime, and for non-union members is $15 per hour plus 150% overtime after eight hours. They say there might be specialty pay rates for “priority” or “recurring” extras.

Extras also must submit to COVID testing ahead of filming and will be paid—$100 for SAG performers and $60 for non-union—for their time. Tests usually take about 10 to 20 minutes, and would likely happen about 24 to 48 hours before a scheduled on-camera work date.

Create an online talent profile to participate in the process, set availability, apply, receive casting notices, and possibly get booked. The reboot of the Freeform hit comes from showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa from “Riverdale” and “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” It’s a dark teen drama set in the modern day.

