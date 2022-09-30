GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hawthorne Valley is hosting its 50-anniversary celebration of Roots to Renewal on October 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Join Hawthorne Valley in celebrating renewing soil, society and self.

Giveaways and entertainment will be offered at this event along with more to make this a great experience for all. Some offerings are included in the list below.

Roots to Renewal: a 50 Anniversary film premiere

A Founders and Pioneers panel discussion reflecting on the early years at Hawthorne Valley.

Premiere screening of an episode of HUDSY TV’s original series This Organic Life featuring Hawthorne Valley Farm.

Performances of The Earth on the Turtle’s Back, a puppetry presentation by The Magical Puppetree with gratitude to the Haudenosaunee community.

Readings by Hudson Valley poets Billie Chernicoff, Evelyn Reilly and Stacy Szymaszek.

Music and entertainment provided by The Kitchen Kaylie Band and Hawthorne Valley Waldorf School’s Chamber Orchestra.

Contra Dancing with Aldo Lavaggi and friends.

Informational booths and tabling by Alkion + Alkion Press, Center for Social Research, Lightforms Art Center, Farmscape Ecology Program, Hawthorne Foods, Hawthorne Valley Bakery + Creamery, Hawthorne Valley Place-Based Learning Center, and The Nature Institute.

What’s Really Good BBQ (cash only), Urugula Creative Cuisine, Fortune’s Ice Cream, and Maple Leaf Sugaring will be in attendance to solve your cuisine cravings

Hawthorne Valley is known as a place to rediscover one’s connection to nature, how food is produced and us as participants in a natural ecosystem. For more information, visit the Hawthorne Valley Website. Hawthorne Valley is located at 327 CR 21C, Ghent, NY 12075.