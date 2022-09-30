GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hawthorne Valley is hosting its 50-anniversary celebration of Roots to Renewal on October 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Join Hawthorne Valley in celebrating renewing soil, society and self.
Giveaways and entertainment will be offered at this event along with more to make this a great experience for all. Some offerings are included in the list below.
- Roots to Renewal: a 50 Anniversary film premiere
- A Founders and Pioneers panel discussion reflecting on the early years at Hawthorne Valley.
- Premiere screening of an episode of HUDSY TV’s original series This Organic Life featuring Hawthorne Valley Farm.
- Performances of The Earth on the Turtle’s Back, a puppetry presentation by The Magical Puppetree with gratitude to the Haudenosaunee community.
- Readings by Hudson Valley poets Billie Chernicoff, Evelyn Reilly and Stacy Szymaszek.
- Music and entertainment provided by The Kitchen Kaylie Band and Hawthorne Valley Waldorf School’s Chamber Orchestra.
- Contra Dancing with Aldo Lavaggi and friends.
- Informational booths and tabling by Alkion + Alkion Press, Center for Social Research, Lightforms Art Center, Farmscape Ecology Program, Hawthorne Foods, Hawthorne Valley Bakery + Creamery, Hawthorne Valley Place-Based Learning Center, and The Nature Institute.
- What’s Really Good BBQ (cash only), Urugula Creative Cuisine, Fortune’s Ice Cream, and Maple Leaf Sugaring will be in attendance to solve your cuisine cravings
Hawthorne Valley is known as a place to rediscover one’s connection to nature, how food is produced and us as participants in a natural ecosystem. For more information, visit the Hawthorne Valley Website. Hawthorne Valley is located at 327 CR 21C, Ghent, NY 12075.