CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Chatham Fire Department was dispatched around 1:58 p.m. Tuesday for a miscellaneous fire call in the area of Washinton Avenue and Hoffman Street. A neighbor had driven by the house and called the fire department after they saw smoke coming from the porch.



Photos courtesy Chatham Fire Department.

Chatham Fire officials say this hanging flower bed caught on fire in Tuesday’s sun. (Photo: Chatham Fire Department)

It was determined that decorative planters had been hung on the porch, and due to some moisture and the dry grass, a spontaneous fire was created where enough heat was generated by Tuesday’s sun to make the plants start smoldering. Chatham Fire officials said the public should pay attention to planters and decorative dry grasses, especially on hotter days, to stop these types of small fires from breaking out.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters with an extinguisher and a watering can. If this fire were not caught quickly, it could have easily extended further into the porch- watch those flower baskets!