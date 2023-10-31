GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Dave Christian, Jr., 26, of Greenport after he allegedly took off from a traffic stop and was found with drugs. The incident happened on Wednesday, October 26 around 11:30 a.m.

Deputies said they tried to pull over a Green Dodge charger for not having a front license plate on Joslen Blvd. When a deputy tried to stop Christian, he allegedly sped off at a high rate of speed. The chase was called off on Fairview Ave. due to a risk to the public.

Another deputy found Christian’s Charger parked in the Columbia Plaza. He was found and arrested a short time later. The Sheriff’s Office said he had 40 Ecstasy pills and 49 Alprazolam (Xanax) pills in his possession.

Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree (misdemeanor)

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle (misdemeanor)

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Registration (unclassified misdemeanor)

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree (unclassified misdemeanor)

Reckless Driving (unclassified misdemeanor)

Traffic Infractions

Christian was arraigned in Greenport Town Court. He was released on his recognizance and is expected to return to Court on November 6. Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office Drug Education and Enforcement Unit and the Criminal Investigations Branch assisted in the arrest.